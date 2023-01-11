My mother died in the wee small hours of January 6, 1998. Ovarian cancer had laid waste to her the way the ice storm was doing to the city, the regions, the province.
The Jewish religion doesn’t take time off for an ice storm, and the rule is burial within forty-eight hours. We met the challenge and secured a strong attendance, which was extraordinary in the circumstances. The funeral procession to the burial ground, miles from where the service was conducted, was its own adventure, and there were times when I too felt like I had left the earth.
The words awesome and awful are often antonyms. But they are rooted in the same word “awe”. On this occasion, they were synonyms.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.