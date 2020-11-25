We needed your editorial entitled "Can our centre hold?"
Thank you so much for this piece. Such a common sense opinion yet I have trouble finding it in many publications. I am becoming more and more worried about the way our society is veering. The lack of empathy and support for those whose livelihoods are in jeopardy is frightening. It seems emotion has taken over a large portion of policy making due to this virus.
As an aspiring journalist in Sherbrooke I am thrilled to see your train of thought expressed in a large scale publication. You have just gained a new subscriber and an outspoken fan of The Suburban
David Rossiter
Sherbrooke
