The Suburban's editorial: "Community media essential" (Aug. 30) is instructive.
It highlights the crucial role of community journalism in a healthy democracy, emphasizing the responsibility of journalists to uncover the truth.
Seasoned journalists Joel Goldenberg and editor Beryl Wajsman - "StatCan data mislabeled and misrepresented" - cleared up the confusion surrounding a report by Statistics Canada on language in Quebec. After conducting further research, it was discovered that the situation was not as contentious as initially believed. This may lead to a better understanding of the matter and potentially decrease conflicts.
And Anthony Bonaparte’s “An innovative movement to support Canadian media" showed how critical local media can be effectively supported.
I'm reminded of my days when I was a high school teacher and sometimes told students to "look it up " when asked a question. Today, undoubtedly, I would say "Google it."
That said, when seeking information on our public education system, I have found, via the internet, The Suburban to be a trusted source for reliable and accurate reporting.
Ten on ten!
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.