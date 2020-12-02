The Suburban is to be congratulated for its editorial support of the actions of MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, who opted to speak truth to the political invertebrates in the Liberal Party. She dared to challenge the myth that French Quebec was declining, by simply asking for statistical proof. Back in 1763, when at the Treaty of Paris, France ceded its North American colonies in exchange for several Caribbean islands, the French speaking population in New France numbered in the region of 60,000. Since that time, that population had expanded more than one hundred fold, hardly the case for its imminent demise. Of course, those figures are derived over a long period, but recent statistics support the same trend of growth.
Numbers presented at a court hearing this year indicated that in 1971, the English speaking population in Quebec stood at 788,000, and by 2018 it had declined to 600,000, whereas over the same period the French speaking numbers rose from 4.8 to 6.2 million. During that time, the English school enrollment has been little short of a catastrophe, down by over 60%, with little prospect of any kind of rebound. If anything, it is a beleaguered English minority that needs help, but that runs counter to Canadian political strategy. Subservience to Quebec’s French majority is mandatory because it is perceived as a key path to electoral success at both the federal and provincial level. Quebec’s English minority’s concerns can be ignored, with little damage to any party’s standing either in this province or across Canada.
A two letter English greeting in a Montreal store is conjured up as being the sign of a diminishing Quebec‘s French speaking population and an attack on the French language. This imaginary fear plays well in provincial politics and seeps into the federal representatives’ mindset too. It is some time since Robert Libman founded the Equality Party, which was the last time the English community had any sense that their views were represented. In the meantime, congratulations to Ms Lambropoulos, and shame on her colleagues who have deserted her. Let us hope that her constituents in St Laurent will do the right thing and support her if she were to run in the next election
Jim Wilson
NDG
