Well done on a superb editorial in The Suburban this week on 'Big Brother' Media Canadian Style.
I have become so disheartened by news coverage in The Gazette, and by CJAD and CTV News, which only recycle and repeat each other's news stories and opinions. I have newfound respect for the informative, independent and refreshing reporting style and articles and opinions in The Suburban, which are a welcome change for Anglo readers.
Keep up the good work!
Anna Mattei
Cote St-Luc
