Your editorials never fail to deliver!! What credence can we give the CAQ and Madame Plante! The burden of being forced to take three French courses in Quebec English CEGEPS will also fall on the shoulders of my grandchildren entering CEGEP this coming year!
As one tiny Québécoise and a husband who was WWII veteran Dennis Vialls whose plight was published in 2009 in The Suburban, I have to ask WHY do we need Bill 96? Why do we have Bill 101? It is clear the CAQ continues to push divisions. In 1976 we fought for our child to receive an exemption from Bill 101 at a financial cost that took two years. Why?
We are Québécois born in Quebec but our freedom is curtailed by Bill 101 and now Bill 96. Québécois are fed up! Bill 101 was and is intensely personal for my family as our individual rights were taken away. Nous sommes Québécois et nous vous disons Premier Ministre Legault, Honorable M Jolin -Barette et la CAQ notre NON a vos loi 96 et loi 101.
We agree with Ms Marlene Jennings, the QCGN president. We live in an era where freedom is really important as the Ukraine has been facing an unprovoked war. La CAQ, les Québécois veulent leur liberté svp. Vos loi 96 et 101 sont honteux!
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
