I would like to thank you for your editorials that are a voice of reason throughout these last few months.
While all the other media, both print and broadcast, were sensationalizing the information around COVID-19 and driving the fear of everything and everyone to extremes, your editorials were calm, rational and reasonable. We must move forward with the re-opening of our society. Our doctors, government, public servants and media should be encouraging the population towards optimism with care. Fear-mongering and exaggeration will only stall re-opening efforts and increase stress and division.
Thank you for your voice of moderation.
Carol Kay
Pointe Claire
