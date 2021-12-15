Really appreciated your recent opeds particularly ‘JFK: Why he still matters’, ‘A day that will live in infamy ‘ and ‘Quebec is Evelyn Mulwray’ and Jon G Bradley’s letters on childhood learning and policy and Howard Greenfield’s letters about Montreal amongst others. Your timely editorials and comments provide a much needed boost !
Harold Potter
Montreal
