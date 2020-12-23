Throughout the pandemic, your newspaper has been a voice of reason, balance and when necessary, outrage. You have brought out important information that the mainstream media has, at best, ignored, or at worst, hidden or manipulated.
Thank you for your work,
Carol Kay
Montreal
