Last week’s cartoon by Napoleon (a take on the Olympic rings/ covid) was great! You have an excellent editorial cartoonist.
And when Marvin Rotrand announced his retirement, I read it in The Suburban before hearing about it on CJAD that night, and before seeing it written up in the following day’s Gazette. Good scoop! You must have good sources.
The Suburban is a great paper! Kudos to you!
Mary Schurman
NDG
