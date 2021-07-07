The Suburban has surpassed itself with your editorial “On memory and witness” concerning the residential schools and Canada Day. As I read it I almost pinched my cheeks to make sure I wasn’t dreaming or hallucinating! Provocative? No, that’s not enough of a strong word! It’s more like a slap on the face! Bravo! You seem to be the one media that hasn’t put its conscience to bed, humming innocent lullabies! Thank you!
Ira Sokolova
Montreal
