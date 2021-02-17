The Suburban does incredible work. I would not know what was going if I didn't read my copy of The Suburban every week.
I was compelled to write after reading Beryl Wajsman's article, "Another Montreal Tragedy."
I love that you broke the 4th wall and spoke from the heart when recounting details of a night when a homeless man collapsed 10 feet away from a potential shelter.
Andrioux Kaloust
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.