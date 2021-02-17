There’s an old marketing ploy to get people to buy a cheaper product by mixing it in with more expensive similar product. A department store might lay out its housebrand ties along with the high-end labels to draw your attention to its own wares. Premier Legault has taken to Facebook to market his criticism of censorship in universities as a way of criticizing those who criticize him for his choice of reading material.
The premier may read what he likes, but, so too, may we exercise our right of free speech to criticize his choices. We may point out, for instance, that, in the minds of many, one of his favourite authors, Mathieu Bock-Côté, fans the flames of intolerance by supporting ideas which result in laws like Bill 21.
The premier announces in his Facebook posting that he has plans to protect freedom of speech in universities. May we also point out that when government intervenes in university life to protect free speech, we have a bigger problem on our hands than the one it’s trying to solve. The state has no place in the universities of the nation.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
