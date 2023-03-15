I'm shocked, I tell you, shocked. NOT!
Instead of first doing a Google search of existing system software - anywhere on the planet - some grossly incompetent SAAQ administrative bureaucrat assigned some junior bureaucrat - who probably falsely claimed programming knowledge - to re-invent the wheel! Because this is what Quebec does.
Et voila! Another "homegrown" fiasco! Someone thought all this was a good idea. Really?! The Minister of Transport cuts short a trip because she has no faith in the ability of senior SAAQ management ?
Because she wants to micro-manage everything? Or because the optics are better if she comes charging in to the rescue?! Was she even aware of the new system? Did she approve it?
Was this new system tested at all on a trial basis? Was the existing system completely scrapped and no longer accessible? What is going on?! And in the end no one will be held accountable. Because in this province no one ever is. The "no fault" mentality is paramount.
It's the friggin' twilight zone.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
