I am appalled and disgusted that no legal action has been taken against the constant Palestinian demonstrations that make it impossible for hundreds of residents in our part of Westmount to leave their apartments. Surely one cannot obtain a permit every time you want one, for the same cause, every few days and get it approved. Just the cost factor for police protection must be considered. So many people are hurting because of this, a glass wall at Westmount Square was destroyed and boarded up. The silence of officials is deafening. Wouldn't legal action expose who exactly is behind this, and who is financing it? There need to be a few heroes to change the narrative, and the rest will follow. I am sick about our lack of pushback. I feel so helpless. Hope we wake up before it is too late. There is a right to demonstrate but there is also a right to live.
Bernard Shuster
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.