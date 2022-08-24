The CAQ government is promoting its achievements through an advertising campaign entitled ... and now the results (le bilan). These are the REAL results.
PANDEMIC: According to Health Canada statistics, Quebec has recorded the worst number of deaths, hospitalizations, intensive care stays and total cases during the pandemic.
SENIORS' RESIDENCES: Quebec recorded more than 4,000 deaths in seniors' residences at the beginning of the pandemic. They ignored, underfunded and understaffed these places that were supposed to be shelters for our most vulnerable seniors.
HEALTH CARE SYSTEM: The system is a disaster. The CAQ can blame the former Liberal government as much as it wants, but the CAQ ran in the last election on the theme of being able to fix the system. Quebec lacks doctors, nurses, support staff, beds, capacity in emergency rooms and wait times to see a family doctor are still at or nearly two years. Their new solution is to add more bureaucrats.
EDUCATION: Another failure. One of the first actions of the CAQ was to put an end to the school board system in the Francophone sector and to completely ignore the guarantees of the Canadian Charter by trying to do the same in the Anglophone sector. There is a fully centralized control that leaves the community without real say in the education of its children. Decisions without consultation, and modified programs and materials, are now the rule. Contempt for teachers, staff and students during the pandemic, the government decided, despite advice from doctors and specialists during the worst of COVID, that it would not allow schools to install fresh air exchangers.
INFRASTRUCTURE: Quebec's roads, bridges and other infrastructure remain in a dismal state. The government has completely failed to bring our taxpayer-funded infrastructure up to safety standards.
SOCIAL PEACE: This is a total and perhaps the worst failure. The CAQ decided to promote social division and discord. Instead of bringing people together and dealing with all the issues they face, the CAQ government has decided to consider language as the pitting of one Quebecer against another. Bills 21 and 96 identify certain groups as not true Quebecers. They chose identity politics as a means to another mandate. It does not represent the real Quebec. Quebecers are good people — open, welcoming and respectful. These are the qualities of Quebecers with whom I have lived all my life. The CAQ has done everything in its power to change Quebecers' attitude towards non-Francophones to that of intolerance.
This government does not deserve a second term. Quebec must be restored to its fundamental goodness. We need an opposition party, and potential opposition parties, to get together to put Quebec back on the right foot, to support a new start, and to defeat the CAQ in the October election.
Marcus Tabachnick (member of the historical English community)
Pointe Claire, QC
