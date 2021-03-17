Oprah’s interview with the Sussexes has anti-imperialists and anti-colonialists duking it out again with monarchists and royalists. Some countries of the Commonwealth, prompted by republican elements, are considering a review of their constitutional status. In Canada’s case, Julie Payette’s resignation is more grist for the mill.
Fifty years of palavering over the constitution intervened between the Statute of Westminster recognizing Canada’s autonomy and repatriation granting our independence. Pierre Trudeau’s constitution was now “set to last a thousand years”. He wasn’t kidding. Amending the constitution to abolish our arrangement with the monarchy, while now possible, requires unanimity of the federal, provincial, and territorial governments. Every interest group on God’s earth (remember, God is in the preamble, though not necessarily an interested party at the negotiating table) would take that as an invitation to have its say and its day.
In the eleven years spanning Brian Mulroney’s assumption of office and Jacques Parizeau’s departure from office, Canada knew its share of would-be fathers of reconfederation and deconfederation. The post-Repatriation Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords produced enough working papers to span the distance between Sudbury and Port Coquitlam, and they failed.
Those proposing amendments to change our constitutional status to that of a republic should consider replacing God in the preamble with Icarus.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
