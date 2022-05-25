What is the yard, I mean metrestick to determine the health of the French language?
Is it:
How many speak it at home?
On the street?
In the stores?
The number of people who read and write French?
Watch or listen to Radio-Canada?
How many dream in French?
How many use the subjunctive (properly)?
The list is not exhaustive and the subject is exhausting. Just when you think progress has been made in one area, some expert will pipe up and tell you that some other metric indicates a setback.
When Quebecers talk about protecting French, they often don’t speak the same language.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
