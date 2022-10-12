Francois Legault certainly has a sense of humour. He recently stated that he would respect his promise to NOT reform our electoral system. The system that has led to one of the greatest electoral distortions in Quebec politics. Those that don’t have retrograde amnesia probably remember the day Legault signed a document to reform the system, five months before the 2018 election. However, in 2014, when the CAQ received 23% of the popular vote and 17% of the seats at the National Assembly, the party called for change, making proportional seat distribution a key promise of a future CAQ administration. Promise made, promise broken. How is it democratic for one party to receive 41% of the vote and considering the taboo of breaking party lines, essentially 100% of political power? Moreover, another question worth asking: Why did the CAQ receive a larger portion of the vote in this election? In fact, they secured almost 5% more of the popular vote compared to 2018. Were the controversial statements regarding immigration really gaffes, or did they actually appeal to the CAQ base and independents? How could one person make similar immigration gaffes three times? It is impossible. The goal was simply to further divide anglophones and francophones, Montreal and the rest of Quebec. The keys to victory: the electoral status quo and politics of division.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.