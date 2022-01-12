I say leave the athletes to compete in the games and let the diplomats up their game 100 fold to effect real change in China. I’m often told to express my disdain in a discreet manner so as not to offend the elected officials. Perhaps China would respond the way we wish if the issues were raised behind closed doors. Nations and people do not like to be lectured publicly. China is not South Africa. Her intransigence is buoyed on nuclear weapons, a growing powerful military, and a communist party that doesn’t require the consent of the people and can make decisions with 100 Year timetables. China is able to withstand vocal international condemnation than the Soviet Union with all of the vulnerabilities Brezhnev and the politburo were all too well aware of. In some ways, China has us by the short and curls. Something western business interests are keenly aware of. Our only hope is to let the diplomats get on with the job of representing our interests efficiently, creatively, imaginatively, and effectively.
Nigel Goddard
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.