B'nai Brith representatives Michael Mostyn and Marvin Rotrand ("The priorities in Holocaust Remembrance and combatting Antisemitism", November 24) are to be congratulated for emphasizing the need for Canadians in general, and our schools in particular, to take up the challenge of both "remembering" and "combating."
However, their appeal to that moribund gaggle called the Council of Ministers of Education Canada will do little to improve anything.
In Canada, all matters regarding public schooling rest exclusively within the purview of each province and territory. There is no federal or central ministry of education! The existing council is nothing more than a loose feel-good group that may make vague and superficial pronouncements, but lacks any authority to actually impact educational directions.
All pressure for educational change must be directed at each province individually and efforts to engage on a more pan-Canadian landscape are vacuous at best. The Council of Ministers, for example, can pronounce all they wish, but until Quebec, for example, changes its official programs and issues new teaching materials, all efforts to deal with the significant concerns of "remembering" and "combating" will simply be fallow expressions which will never see realization in any classroom.
Jon Bradley
Beaconsfield
