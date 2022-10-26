Elected deputies who won’t take the recognized oath of office. Parties who haven’t elected enough members for official recognition wanting the privileges of membership. A party that elected no one demanding a parliamentary budget. Welcome to democracy, Quebec style.
But in the matter of the oath, it is not the provincial, but the federal Prime Minister who is constitutional bungee jumping without his cord. François Legault’s deputation took the appropriate oath without making a scene. But leave it to Justin Trudeau to placate the naysayers, saying it’s up to the provinces to decide what oath of office is appropriate.
As the crown is indivisible in Canadian constitutional law, so is the oath to the sovereign. The federal nature of our state divides legislative jurisdiction between Ottawa and the provinces; it doesn’t sever the crown…or the head that wears it. That was, if memory serves, the sad experience of a previous King Charles.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.