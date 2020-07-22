Great editorial on anti-Semitism! It is a shame when some supporting Black Lives Matter veer off course and meander into ugly and dishonest territory, where Jews and Israel become targets, even though we have historically been all about defending the underdog and supporting others outside the Jewish community. Very frustrating.
Libby Cohen
Montreal
