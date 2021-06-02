In Hamas’s recent attempt to eradicate Israel, the Federal New Democratic Party’s (NDP) leader, Jagmeet Singh, has called for the Canadian government to halt arms sales to the nation. This is a continuation of the theme reinforced at the party’s convention in April which passed similar policy resolutions. The party refused the International Holocaust Remembrance Association’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism. As of writing, no member of the NDP caucus has openly condemned the current wave of anti-Semitism in Canada.
In the spirit of disclosure, I must declare that I was the NDP candidate for the Mount Royal riding in the federal election in 2011. Since I was a young man, I worked hard to build the party in the NDP’s wilderness – Quebec. I was raised in the CCF’s old heartland Saskatchewan, which re-elected Tommy Douglas and his successors multiple times since 1944. In 1959, Tommy and his wife journeyed to Israel. After assuming the leadership of the newly-rebranded Federal NDP, Douglas, in an interview, described Israel as the nation which most accurately mirrored his vision of Canada’s future.
In 1967, the party condemned aggressors of Israel and criticized Egypt for blocking shipping to the nation. Prominent NDP spokesman and eventually Douglas’s successor, David Lewis, supported the unification of Jerusalem following Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War.
Academic trends of the 1970s affected the NDP and other left-of-center parties in the Western world. More and more, Zionism was being portrayed in the abstractions of the academy as “colonialism” and “imperialism”. This was particularly pervasive, in various permutations, in the works, among others of Nur Masalha, Noam Chomsky and Edward Said.
In 1969, a young group of academics known as the “Waffle” tried to radicalize the party. They failed. The “Zionism as Colonialism” mantra became a rallying cry for many in the party who had been sympathetic to the zeitgeist of the “New Left”. These sentiments proliferated in the 1980s and '90s.
This worldview found its conduit in Svend Robinson, the somewhat charismatic MP from the Burnaby-Douglas federal riding. He sought to impugn Israel wherever and whenever he could. He ran for the party’s leadership in 1995. Although he amassed the most support on the first ballot, he withdrew. He didn’t believe he could win the second.
The curtains on Robinson’s anti-Israel-punctuated parliamentary career were uncharitably drawn when he confessed to having stolen a $21,000 diamond ring in 2004.
As a member of the NDP Federal Council, I called Robinson to task in the days following 9/11 when he used a policy debate on Canadian military involvement in Afghanistan as a segue to berate Israel. Within the month, I resigned from the Council.
When Thomas Mulcair ran in and won in Outremont, it became more difficult for anti-Israel militants to garner a forum. He and I met on numerous occasions where he assured me that riding roughshod on Israel would not be tolerated. He worked earnestly to be true to his word. I witnessed it. Had it not have been for his encouragement, I would have not run in the exciting election of 2011. I’ve not been a member since 2013.
A decade has now passed and anti-Israel sentiment in the NDP is more pronounced than ever. It has become conventional wisdom for the party’s rank-and-file. At the policy convention in April, 85 percent of delegates voted in support of sanctions against Israel. Given the NDP’s silence in condemning, in even a modest way, the current wave of anti-Semitism in Canada, it seems like the IHRA’s definition of the term has relevance when viewing Canada’s “party of principle”.
Jeff Itcush
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools. NDP candidate for Parliament in Mount Royal in 2011.
