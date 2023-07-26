In language, any language, expressions will come and go. They will be used, and fall out of use. Once, we said “Indian giver”, meaning an Indian gave, then took back; and whoever did that was said to be an “Indian giver”.
Nowadays, we don’t use expressions like that anymore, because they are racist and discriminatory, and they are not accepted.
As expressions go, I think only Indigenous peoples should be allowed, ceremonially, to use the expression “Mother Nature”, and here is why:
We, the non-Indigenous, have committed matricide on Nature, to the point of species extinction, large-scale pollution, deep-sea mining for cellphone minerals, destruction of habitats, pesticide abuse, global warming, dumping nuclear waste into oceans, even cloning...and more...
The result of this is that there is not much “maternity” left to the Nature we now have.
We, the non-Indigenous, have created “monster Nature” and, having done that, should have no right to attribute motherhood to Nature.
This minute, monster nature’s worldwide heat waves are deadly. The monster is a serial killer. Nature is no longer the gentle, nurturing biosphere we might wish to know again, as we continue to not regret the matricide.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
