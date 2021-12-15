A schoolteacher under the jurisdiction of the Western Quebec School Board in Chelsea, Quebec was just relieved of her teaching duties for wearing the hijab. Recall that the government appealed the Blanchard decision which declared Bill 21 inoperative in the English system and that an attempt to have the judgment apply pending the outcome of the appeal failed.
Ottawa is 20 kilometres from Chelsea. It might as well be twenty thousand for all the federal parties, leaders, and MPs seem to care. The Prime Minister said the last election was the most important one since 1945. I guess it was too important to raise basic questions like human rights violations in our own country. Was the last war fought so that in 2021 our fundamental rights and freedoms could be taken from us by tinpot nationalists, without a whimper from the front or back benches of Parliament? Has a collective mute button been installed on the Hill, to be activated any time there’s a risk of offending the Quebec premier?
The election is over. It’s time to make a federal case of it.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
