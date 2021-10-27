In case you haven’t noticed, the Maple Leaf is still at half-mast on the Hill. The Prime Minister is waiting for the word from the Indigenous Peoples to go full flag.
This prime minister is no closer. He supports Quebec’s unilateral proposal to amend the constitution, but he won’t ask for any Quebec-blue ink on its parchment to close a file that has been open since repatriation. So don’t count on him to exact the slightest quid pro quo in any negotiations he undertakes with the Indigenous peoples.
For such is Justin Trudeau’s “post-national” Canada, a country where nationhood belongs to aboriginals and the Québécois, but not to rank and file Canadians.
Noblesse désoblige, were it not a hanging offence for the Quebec “nation”, you could get the Red Ensign out of mothballs, for all he seems to care.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
