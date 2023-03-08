Another day and another poll showing the CAQ holding relatively steady in popularity. The reason, no credible opposition. The Liberals would have trouble coming second in a two-party election. The others are ranters and ravers and frankly most of the public is tired of that kind of politics. It is also obvious that few remain dedicated to whatever the PQ is trying to sell.
Let us look at what the most centralizing ever CAQ government does give us:
1) Healthcare – we can brag that we have the worst healthcare system in Canada. The absolute worst record on the pandemic, from so many metrics. Terrible relations with the doctors, nurses, and all staff. The people doing the work are amazing, dedicated, and work miracles every day. The government – not so much. ORs closed, ERs overrun, infrastructure crumbling, and the list goes on.
2) Senior care – or should we say lack of caring for seniors. Not a week goes by without stories about problems in seniors’ facilities. Again, crumbling infrastructure, shortage of staff, shortage of facilities, and the list goes on.
3) Education – this government has taken away any semblance of community input into education. It has centralized all decision-making into the Minister’s office. Surrounded by a probably well-meaning but not sufficiently informed army of bureaucrats, the Minister makes all decisions for local communities – lack of meaningful consultation, changes to curriculum, no concern for air quality, shortage of staff, crumbling buildings, and the list goes on.
4) Infrastructure – roads, bridges, highways, are among the worst in Canada. It is like a maze trying to avoid potholes in this province. Bridges crumbling while the government tries to justify populist projects aimed at vote-getting instead of Quebecers' needs. The list goes on.
5) Social housing and homelessness – shortages of low-income housing options, a growth in the number of homeless on our streets and the lack of permanent facilities to address short-term needs have turned this situation into a near disaster.
6) Immigration – this is a good one. I recently heard of a group with access to groups of foreign-trained, graduate and experienced, nurses. The government’s response, it could help but their native language is not French, so we are not interested. No one says that Roxham Road is an acceptable route for potential immigrants, but shutting it down will only lead to another entry opening. The government needs to work with the rest of the country to find solutions and stop just yelling at them that it’s not fair. In immigration, all of Canada is implicated — regardless of language.
7) OQLF – we finally get to something the government has money and time for. We spend between $30 and $40-million per year to pay for a large gang of clipboard carrying, unofficial, police to harass and harangue business about apostrophes, quotation marks, and anglicisms (or Chinese) on signage and in offices and restaurants. That’s keeping your priorities straight!
The list could and does go on — minority rights, English CEGEP “reform”, transportation, environment, etc. We need a viable opposition that can be ready to be elected to serve ALL Quebecers. I, sadly, don’t hold out much hope.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
