The election results are misleading those who think that the Liberals didn’t fare too badly and that the leader performed well. Retaining the status of official opposition creates the illusion that the losses sustained weren’t all that significant for those looking at the bright side.
Quebec is not governed from Montreal, which is mainly where Liberal support is. No matter which bridge you take to exit the island, the direction is the same for them: downward. If nothing changes, including the leader, next time it won’t be the PQ or QS begging them for recognition in the National Assembly.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.