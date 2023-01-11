On December 12, 2022, at a public meeting of the MUHC Board of Directors, it was stated: "...we must do without [this] small community [Lachine] hospital that could never offer all the services, we must really see it as a complement to the MUHC's tertiary and quaternary mission [...]"
On the contrary, the MUHC needs to preserve Lachine Hospital as a completely functioning community hospital to care for the population living in proximity. The Lachine hospital must serve the population, not the MUHC!
The hospital is staffed primarily by family physicians who provide quality care. According to Newsweek magazine, Lachine Hospital was considered the 20th best among 1,200 Canadian hospitals for the year 2021.
The renovation project which is already underway, involves a $220 million investment. This money is earmarked for a full-service community hospital including an emergency room with ambulance services and an intensive care unit.
According to the clinical plan which is also described on the website, "Lachine Hospital offers [a] community hospital mission.” On June 7, 2007, the National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution "emphasizing its unique status in the West Island of Montreal, particularly for francophones, maintaining [all] hospital and specialized services there.”
It is a complete deception to change the mission of the hospital at the last moment! The Lachine Hospital must stop being used as a “pool” of health care workers to be transferred downtown to meet the needs of a large academic centre.
Dr. Alan Sager, a world expert in community hospitals, has stated: "After a hospital closes, 30% of patients stop seeking care altogether, often because they are far from the new point of care.” He demonstrated that community hospitals provide more efficient and lower cost services compared to teaching hospitals.
In a communiqué on the Lachine Hospital he stated, "As a high quality community hospital, Lachine is one of the cornerstones of access to care by local doctors for local patients. Along with other community hospitals, Lachine is essential to maintaining affordable health care for all Quebec citizens.”
It is important that the Lachine hospital reopen its intensive care unit and 24/7 ambulance services as soon as possible for the safety and well-being of the population living nearby. The closure of ambulance services in Lachine means longer travel times and wait times for treatment at nearby hospitals. This means that a patient could be sicker by the time they are admitted to another hospital. Some may not even travel at all. The elderly, women and the disadvantaged are most at risk.
Limiting community hospital services not only reduces accessibility to health care for the population but this also leads to an increase in morbidity and mortality.
M. Dubé and M. Legault, on behalf of West Islanders and for the well-being of all Quebecers, we ask you to maintain the Lachine Hospital as a full-service community hospital, including intensive care and 24/7 ambulance services, as described in the National Assembly resolution. Do not abandon Lachine Hospital as a full service community hospital for the health, well-being, and survival of the population.
Dr. Paul Saba
President Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians of the MUHC
