Bill 96 proposes that all official documents be written in French in order to protect the French language. This extreme demand will lead to illogical results. A recent example is one in which a death certificate issued by the Quebec government, in English, was considered by the same government to be invalid unless it was translated into French.This is absurd.
Many years ago Quebec tried to sell its own government bonds in French. The long standing international language of government bonds is English. This is because its language has been repeatedly tested in court.The Quebec bond effort was an expensive, absurd failure.
All proposals that result in absurdities are illogical. Bill 96 is such a proposal.The rules of logic are not subject to the notwithstanding clause. The extreme view behind Bill 96 seems to have blinded the government to the possibilities of promoting the strength of French. One glaring example is the fact that 50% of francophone males in the public educational sector fail to complete high school, as compared to 20% of females.
This will result in large numbers of francophone males who will be handicapped to compete in our modern technological world.
Their eventual frustration will be to the detriment of society. The effort and money applied to an illogical law should rationally be transferred to the improvement of the French educational system in order to strengthen its culture.
Morton Kapusta
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.