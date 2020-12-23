Welcome to the Hurt Feelings Hotel, providing adjoining safe spaces on all floors and hospice for residents who fail to heed any of its daily trigger warnings. The hotel also provides limited crawl space to the impenitent few who still feel the need to think, but assumes no liability for damages caused to any availing themselves of this service.
Please note that Gideon’s Bible has been replaced with the Student’s Bible. “In the beginning, universe and university were one. But storm clouds gathered, and a certain Professor Selzmensch preached that university and diversity of thought were one. He was banished from the kingdom.”
We hope you enjoy your stay.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
