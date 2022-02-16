Many thanks to your reader who discusses the “unhoused” and the 60-year-old “orphan”. The “food-insecure” are never referred to as hungry, which they are. In Tigray, the hungry are starving to death. In Tigray, nobody dies of food insecurity. But here, food banks themselves call hunger “food insecurity”. When you check the label for peanuts, you’re food-insecure. When you’re hungry, you’re hungry. Period and full stop.
I get it, though. No complex bureaucracy is needed for the homeless to become unhoused. Whereas, well, you know...
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
