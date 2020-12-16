Being part of the Jewish collectivity, my fate is inscribed on Rosh Hashanah, and it is sealed on Yom Kippur. Being part of the anglophone collectivity in Quebec, my fate was inscribed when Bill 101 was passed restricting eligibility to English language education, and it was sealed when the constitution was repatriated with a provision allowing Quebec to deny Canadians whose mother tongue is English the right to public school education in their language if they move there. From that point on, I was doomed to be a “Historic Anglo”, long before the CAQ government deemed me one.
The charter of rights in the constitution, you see, doesn’t just have a notwithstanding clause allowing provinces to deny individual rights. It also has a notwithstanding clause that allows Quebec to deny Canadians their collective official minority language rights in education.
Today, the Quebec government wants to limit access to health and social services in English to the “Historic Anglo”. Having been deprived of the right to replenish themselves as a community under Bill 101 and the Constitution of Canada, the anglos in question may soon be history.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.