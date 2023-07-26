I say, half in jest, that two things are non-negotiable for me: dying in English, and watching baseball in English. Being a Yankees fan, dying and watching baseball these days is the same thing, but I digress.
More seriously: is government a thicket of thieves robbing us of our identities? Will a bramble of bureaucrats erase who we are?
It’s up to us. We will receive a thousand death certificates before we die, or our families and liquidators will receive one. In the language of our choosing.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
