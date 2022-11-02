Dr. Louis Roy of the Quebec College of Physicians recently told the MAiD Commons’ Special Joint Committee that extending euthanasia to infants up to the age of one would be appropriate. Let that sink in. This would be for infants presenting serious malformations and severe syndromes. Their chances of living would supposedly be “null”. We know how that has evolved under federal law. Further, the Trudeau government is planning on extending euthanasia to “mature minors." A completely antithetical term. But also to people struggling with mental illness. Isn’t the role of our government to help people achieve their Canadian dream? Or, at the very least, not offer death as a viable option?
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.