For almost a half-century, English-speaking Quebec has had to watch its Ps and Qs lest the PQ succeed in its efforts to destroy Canada. Today, Canada is surviving very nicely and the PQ is on its death bed. Perhaps the plug will be pulled on October 3.
So what has Anglo compliance wrought? A lot of long-distance phone bills and Zoom meetings with family and friends in the diaspora, and Bill 96 from a government that isn’t even promoting separation. Did the erstwhile political home of anglophone Quebec aka the Liberal Party offer shelter from the storm?
Many anglophones say that the Liberals must still be supported. They are our only hope, they say. In the criminal law, there is something called the faint hope clause allowing some prisoners with a life sentence to apply for early parole. It’s too late for English Quebec to apply for early parole from the Liberal Party. It has served its time, and it’s time anglophones freed themselves from the Liberal Party.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
