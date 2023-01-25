Scientists are now warning us that global warming will soon surpass 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the threshold world leaders agreed we would not breach to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. We also know those least responsible for this crisis are bearing the brunt of climate chaos. Millions of people in climate vulnerable nations and communities continue to grapple with worsening heat stress, supercharged storms, and ecosystem collapse.
To right this wrong, climate action must be at the speed and scale science and justice require. That starts with making those that are responsible for climate breakdown pay their fair share to fix the problem. Canada needs to stop funnelling billions of taxpayer dollars to fossil fuel companies and false solutions like carbon capture and storage, and instead make critical investments to protect people and the planet.
A crucial first step is investing in a just transition to clean energy that supports communities most impacted by the shift away from dirty fossil fuels, and ensures millions of good, green jobs for all that need them.
Ashley Spanier-Levasseur
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.