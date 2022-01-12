Being a good citizen sometimes means raising the flag. Sometimes it means being a good consumer to support a flagging economy. Still other times it means getting vaccinated to save lives, possibly your own.
But being a good citizen never means ceasing to question your government. My right not to be infected by you is more important than your right to wear a purple shirt or to walk outside at midnight. But in either case, a government that bans the purple shirt or the midnight walk has to show that infections are likely to be caused by the shirt or the walk.
The most dangerous government is the government that isn’t questioned by the citizen. And the most dangerous citizen is often the citizen who succumbs to, rather than challenges authority.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
