Last June, Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly gave the Liberals’ position regarding Official Languages Act Reform C-32. Since that time, the Quebec government has presented Bill 96 expanding Bill 101. Both governments are advocating the following contradictory claims. A) The need for “a formal recognition that the French Language requires a special protection” please note, not that many years ago, one would see English signs, meet and hear English everywhere and receive promotional documents in English. Not any more. So why more special protection? B) in all federal buildings across Canada, Francophones can expect to be served in their language, however, Anglophones in Quebec will not be allowed to receive those same services. I am sure Prime Minister Trudeau would say it's because of Bill 101. C) The federal Liberals say “Our constitutional duty is to be there to protect official minority communities” even though Trudeau has already said provinces should have the right to control matters within their borders, including language, even though the Canadian constitution says otherwise. D) Madame Joly says , “the federal government will provide financial support to Canadians who have to access the courts to clarify certain constitutional and quasi-constitutional official language rights.”
Yet Trudeau has already stated that Quebec can change certain parts of the Canadian Constitution. He says the provinces should be able to set their own rules and that French is the only official language of Quebec. So, the logic (if any) here, is that the federal government will provide financial assistance if/when there is a legal question regarding Quebec taking away rights (including language) of an Anglophone , if ever one felt their rights have been abused . Therefore, the Anglophone will have to challenge the case in Quebec courts which have the legal power, according to Trudeau. That seems to be a complicated process which would only result in Quebec winning and profiting from the Canadian government as no judge in Quebec would rule against the legal right (Trudeau’s opinion only) which Trudeau and his government have agreed to cede to Quebec.
Stanley Neil
Montreal
