One of the side effects of the pandemic is that it has forced all of us, from businesses to schools and universities to hospitals and long term care facilities to take a long hard look at how we operate.
On the positive side we have witnessed rapid advances in shop-at-home services, on-line learning and telehealth. For others, like the Fulford Residence, it has brought underlying weaknesses to the forefront and regretfully led to our decision to close our facility after close to 140 years.
Prior to the pandemic, we had been running an annual deficit of more than $100,000 for several years. This was not sustainable, and we had begun to look at our options. We had without success been exploring alternative residence possibilities. Even if today we found a suitable replacement for our current home, it would likely take a couple of years to build or convert a building to our needs. But COVID-19 created a sense of urgency.
Despite government subsidies our shortfall rose to almost $180,000 in 2020 and the forecast for the current year was even more discouraging. In January our deficit was $54,000. Despite the protective measures we implemented in the end we were not able to keep the virus out of our home. Very sadly, in January we lost 10 residents and a staff member’s husband. When the Board made the decision to close Fulford, seventeen of our thirty-eight rooms were vacant. And the prospects for filling them, as validated by a study we commissioned by outside experts, were far from promising.
Our major challenge is that our residence lacks modern conveniences. Only five rooms, for example, have private bathrooms ensuite. This was generally considered an inconvenience for our residents and now, with the pandemic, it is also deemed a health risk. The expert study reports that for residences to be financially feasible, they need to have a critical population of 60 or more residents. Yet, if we were to proceed with necessary but prohibitively expensive renovations, our capacity would shrink to no more than twenty residents. Complicating the financial picture is that the province-wide shortage of health care workers makes it difficult to recruit and maintain staff. It also puts upward pressures on compensation.
But the real issue is that other seniors’ residences are better suited to meet the needs of the women we have been caring for. Originally Fulford Residence was established to be a safe haven for young women coming to Montréal looking to find work and establish a life for themselves. Over the years this mission morphed into one of housing and assisting women later in life. When they moved in the women were still generally autonomous. When they became infirm, short of hospital care we would provide assistance. Volunteers were very active in enhancing their lives: playing bridge, bingo, and other parlour activities, music, exercise, reading books, organizing excursions to museums, markets, pubs, and Christmas lights; and, of course, holding weekly religious services as well as celebrating other religious holidays.
In recent years most of our residents arrive at Fulford significantly physically and mentally compromised and in need of a high level of care. We are just not set up to meet the needs of these elderly women, and opportunities for non-health care professionals to enhance their lives have been greatly reduced.
Over the coming weeks we will be supporting our remaining residents in their move to new homes and helping staff find employment. At the same time we will be determining how best to re-orient the Fulford Residence so that we continue to operate in the public interest and in accordance with our values.
The Right Reverend Mary Irwin Gibson, Bishop of Montreal and President, Fulford Residence
David McEntyre, Vice President and Director, Fulford Residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.