Really, Mayor Plante and her party have come to the realization that the city is strapped for revenue to pay for its endless vanity projects. It’s solution is to raise taxes from everything from property to toothpicks. Somehow spending $30 million dollars over five years for more cycling paths, $73 million dollars to transform the marina in Lachine to a sliver park across from a park and a projected $1 billion dollars plus to redesign Île Ste-Hélène does not seem excessive to either Madame Plante or Projet Montréal.
David Brown
Montreal
