It certainly seems Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been bought and paid for by the Chinese and, perhaps, other unidentified domestic political interests. He seems to have a special place within China’s Great Wall. Meanwhile Quebec continues to build its wall to keep the English bogeyman south of the border.
Only in Canada, you say? Pity.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
