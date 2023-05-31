Walls

It certainly seems Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been bought and paid for by the Chinese and, perhaps, other unidentified domestic political interests. He seems to have a special place within China’s Great Wall. Meanwhile Quebec continues to build its wall to keep the English bogeyman south of the border.

Only in Canada, you say? Pity.

Stu Lowndes

Montreal

editor@thesuburban.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.