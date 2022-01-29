Johanne Castonguay says the focus should be on results and the value of care and services. Good call. Bad idea, because on the ground, this will never happen.
On the ground, nursing, for one, is administration-crazy. The bedside, which is labour-intensive and “unappealing”, is soon abandoned in favour of post-graduate studies, which will allow for the “wearing of high heels” and the “holding of a clipboard”. The quotation marks in the previous sentence allude to a very disturbing reality, one that has prevailed for decades. These over-educated, dressing-shy (and other bedside duties)nurses have six-figure paying jobs, and no work. So what do they do all day, Mon-Fri, day shift only? They create work for bedside nurses and take them away from the patients. What work? Surveys, data collection, new forms to fill out, studies to improve excellence, you name it, anything inane and superfluous to ensure their own continuing relevance while they do virtually nothing, directly, to focus on results.
Meanwhile, the patient is in bed, and there is a shortage of nurses at the bedside. Even without a shortage, a shortage is created, by these self-important types because the bedside nurse is now at a “make-work project” proudly designed on a clipboard and handed to her to complete by a deadline. You may not see much of this in non-teaching hospitals, but in teaching hospitals, oh boy!
To value care and services, we must pull these people who call themselves nurses from their cozy little offices. We must equip them with scrubs and running shoes, so .they can do the work that is really needed. Take them down some notches from the fairy-tale ladders they have put up for themselves. Remind them what nursing is, at its core. And open up those closed beds!
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
