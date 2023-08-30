So it’s started! An international student at ECS has to leave Quebec because Bill 96 eliminated the student extensions available under Bill 101. The CAQ's metaphorical pogrom is taking effect. Now with a foot-in-mouth minister calling the shots.
You know, the twit who thinks new teachers should start their careers in kindergarten - where it's "easier". What arrogance and ignorance. The heartless, soulless, petty, vindictive, nationalist, bureaucratic attack on non pur laine children. It's always easier to attack the young, the weak, who cannot defend themselves against a government which has chosen to ignore basic human rights.
Was it one single bureaucrat, with the power to send the letter as they see fit? Someone with an ignorant knee-jerk fear and envy of a private English school. A school offering an education their children could never hope to have in French public schools.Monolithic leaders with a "doublethink" mentality. A thin-skinned Big Brother.
Of course, he just delegates to his minions, washing his hands of any self reproach.Not in George Orwell's wildest imagining.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
