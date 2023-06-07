Certains provisions of Bill 96 currently take effect. Only some Quebecers will have access to the English version of the government’s website.
You must now prove that you went to an English school, that you are a member of the First Nations, that you have lived in Quebec for less than six months, or that you are consulting the website from abroad.
Legault isn’t protecting the French language; he’s just making us the laughing stock of the world.
It’s time for this Premier to stop dividing Quebeckers and inventing crazy laws to glorify himself as the savior of the French language.
Instead of provoking Anglo-Quebeckers by denying their rights and treating them as enemies or second-class citizens, Legault should enlist their help in protecting and promoting the French language.
Anglophones today have never been more bilingual, more numerous in marrying French Quebeckers, and more committed to preserving Quebec's status as a distinct society.
What is the point of opening old wounds?
Does anyone really believe that blocking Quebeckers access to the government’s website in English will save our nation?
It’s embarrassing!
It's time for measures that incite - not force - our English compatriots to fully participate in Quebec society.
We’re all Quebecers!
Eric Duhaime
Leader, Conservative Party of Quebec
