Further to your excellent editorial on anti-Semitism and DeSean Jackson, how dare Nick Cannon apologize for something he truly believes? Not in a million years would he have gone on a prejudiced rant, calling white people, Jews and Europeans "a little less" and "savages", saying "the only way they can act is evil", and spreading anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, if he didn't believe it.
When the TV network ViacomCBS fired him, it stated: "We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.” Mr. Cannon bragged about his "brand" and said he refused to be "bullied" or "silenced" and demanded an apology from the network.
But then he realized it would be convenient and helpful to his career to publicly disavow his hateful remarks. The network then gave him his old job back so mission accomplished. We don't buy his late, polished public relations consultant-written sounding apology for a second. Where's the sincerity? It's meaningless. Pompous ignorance followed by cowardice. He's an entertainer? Well, the racist remarks were eye-opening but hardly entertaining. Disgusting. Will never watch the other show he hosts on Fox network, "The Masked Singer", again.
Penny Hassan
Montreal, Qc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.