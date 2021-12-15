The article regarding the anti-racism ad noted that some people think (correctly) that the government implies anglophones are not an integral part of Quebec. While the French and English versions of the ad should be essentially the same, the English version is better. The various groups referred to, whether Black, Latin American or other are friends - period. The adjective regarding Quebec is at best unnecessary and at worst inaccurate. Maybe these people are in Quebec but not from Quebec. The CAQ, however, never misses an opportunity to play the Quebec card. I remember a Bowser and Blue routine which at one point evolved into a cacophony of the word "Quebec". This is not far from what the government is doing.
John Sibales
Cote St. Luc
(0) comments
