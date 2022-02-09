Traditionally February is Black History Month and there are celebrations with some singing, at various venues, to commemorate this month.
Although many of us are familiar with the Black rallying cry of the ’60s: “We Shall Overcome," it seems there are more of us who are unaware of the existence of what is called the " Black National Anthem." Perhaps, readers may be interested in some of the little-known history of this song.
The song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing," was written by James Johnson, a school principal, and set to a melody by his brother, John, in 1900 to celebrate the birthday of Lincoln, the father of Black Emancipation.
It was first performed by the choir at the ' Colored High School' (the name given then) in Jacksonville, Florida. It became quite popular and eventually became a hymn of solidarity, known as the Negro National Hymn, and then the Negro National Anthem. Finally, today it is referred to as the “Black National Anthem” and is known and sung by many.
Ironically, James Weldon Johnson, who died accidentally in 1938, said it was never his intention for his song to become an anthem. However, he did say the song “not only epitomizes the history of the race, and its present condition but voices their hope for the future”.
The poignant lines from his lyrics say it best: “We have come out from the gloomy past / Till now we stand at last."
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
