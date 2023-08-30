The Task Force on Linguistic Policy’s fight against the Legault government’s oppressive Bill 96 has begun! Lawyers from the Bergman law firm appeared yesterday on behalf of the Task Force to contest the impact of the law.
While this hearing is a formality, it is significant for the Task Force. Just as crossing the Rubicon was an important moment in history, this hearing is the beginning of a journey that will likely end in the Supreme Court of Canada. i am one of the plaintiffs. Others include:
• General plaintiffs acting as public interest litigants, as a constitutional question.
• A teacher concerned about his status due to education provisions in Bill 96.
• A businessperson whose commercial affairs are affected by Bill 96.
• A permanent resident with an autoimmune disease who cannot receive communications in English.
• A mother whose autistic child has not been able to receive proper specialized care because his first language is English.
Michael Bergman, who leads the team of lawyers, will face lawyers from the Attorneys General of Quebec and Canada. He has taken on this case with great determination. He promises to “pursue this case with diligence, dispatch and to the fullest extent possible.”
The Task Force has been busy these last few months. It all began with advertising to ensure bilingual municipalities kept their status and adopted resolutions, a very important step needed under Bill 96 to permit continued services and communications to residents in English. We launched a “Tell Us Your Story” program which gives a platform for those persecuted under Bill 96 to report their stories via www.TheTaskForce.ca so we can tell the world what is happening in Quebec. We also began collaborating with Bridging Ethnic Communities (RCE.BEC.org) for protests in the form of rolling processions. An event will be planned each month with each event getting bigger and bigger.
The Task Force on Linguistic Policy/Comité spécial sur la politique linguistique was formed in June of 2021 to fight Bill 96 and Bill C-13, the federal Official Languages Act. It boasts thousands of subscribers and followers on social media. It is active in the community and uses crowd sourcing to finance its efforts and lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Bill 96. Learn more at www.TheTaskForce.ca.
Andrew Caddell, President,
The Task Force on Linguistic Policy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.